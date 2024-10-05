Ex-Celtic Robert Williams III's latest setback shows a sad but true reality
Former Boston Celtics center Robert Williams III is hurt again. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported that Williams has a grade one left hamstring strain, delaying his return for the Portland Trail Blazers.
It's far from the worst injury Williams has suffered in his career, but it's another reminder of how frustratingly injury-prone he is. It's also not good timing knowing that Williams is coming off a season that ended very prematurely last season, as he only played six games.
Williams is not the Celtics' concern anymore, but knowing he got hurt again, it reflects on the sad but very true reality that Boston got rid of him at the right time when they traded him along with Malcolm Brogdon for Jrue Holiday.
There's no gloating in that statement. Williams was a fan favorite in Boston because when he was on the floor and healthy, he was as exciting as he was efficient at what he did. He was one of the league's very best rim protectors and lob threats. Not to mention his passing abilities were impressive for a big man.
It's why when the Holiday trade happened, there was some skepticism surrounding it primarily because of what the Celtics were losing in Williams. Boston clearly survived without him and then some, but the doubts were valid at the time.
But a trade wasn't completely out of nowhere because Williams hadn't proven himself as dependable. Over his last few seasons, he would either get hurt during the Celtics' playoff run or he would enter the Celtics' playoff run hobbled. Despite his injury woes, his skills when he was on the floor, along with a cheap contract, made him a valued asset.
Sadly, since then, said injury woes have arguably been at their worst. Because of that, it's clear the Celtics capitalized on his trade value while they still could because now, his only trade value is based on what he could hypothetically bring to a team. There's no telling where the Celtics would be right now had they kept Williams instead of acquiring Holiday.
Factoring that with how successful the Holiday trade was a whole, and it's clear that trading Williams in that deal made it more than just a home run, but a grand slam.
It may have been a victory, but it's a victory as massive as it is bittersweet.