Scott Foster a Late Scratch for Game 6 Between Celtics and Bucks

The Celtics are used to late scratches this round, having already seen Marcus Smart and Robert Williams get ruled out less than two hours before tip-off for several games against the Bucks this series.

However, that trend's carried over to the officials as Scott Foster is no longer available for Game 6 due to a non-Covid illness.

Foster's earned the nickname "The Extender" among many NBA fans. The reason behind that is the team trailing in a series often wins games he governs. As a result, Celtics fans weren't exactly disappointed to see he got assigned to Friday's game with Boston's season on the line.

Had Foster, who hopefully is ok, suited up tonight, there's no guarantee he would've lived up to his reputation among fans. It's not as if every time he officiates a game where a team is down in a series, that side emerges victorious. After all, Foster was a part of the crew that refereed Game 4 between the Celtics and Nets last round when Boston completed their sweep of Brooklyn.

But seeing him work his magic would've undoubtedly brought some level of comfort to Celtics fans watching their favorite team trying to defeat Giannis Antetokounmpo to force a Game 7.

Given the blunt force Antetokounmpo plays with, in a league where the stars get a favorable whistle, Boston's best bet is not letting this game get swayed by a late call, something that's true no matter who's officiating.

Further Reading

The Latest on Robert Williams' Status Leading into Game 6

The Top 5 Plays from Game 5 Between the Celtics and Bucks

What Stood Out from Game 5: Bucks Rally, Hand Celtics Crushing Loss, Putting Boston on Brink of Elimination

What Stood Out in Game 4's Win: Celtics' Character on Display as They Rally to Tie the Series

[Film Room] What Led to Jayson Tatum's Struggles in Game 3 and How the Celtics Get Him Going in Game 4

One-on-One with Cameron Look on His Improbable Journey to Designing Jayson Tatum's Jordans