The Latest on the Health Front for the Celtics for Game 5 vs. Cavs
On Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, the Cavaliers fought valiantly in Donovan Mitchell's absence, putting the Celtics on their heels before simple adjustments sparked a stifling performance on defense in the second half of Boston's 109-102 win in Game 4.
As the C's return home with a chance to punch their ticket to a third consecutive trip to the Eastern Conference Finals, they remain without Kristaps Porzingis as he rehabs a soleus strain in his right calf.
However, his progress is encouraging, based on what one can glean from watching his on-court workouts after practices and shoot-arounds.
Fortunately for Boston, the seven-foot-three center is the only player on the hosts' injury report ahead of Game 5 at TD Garden.
That's an encouraging sign for Luke Kornet, who got upgraded from probable because of right calf tightness to playing in Game 4 on Monday. He registered nine points, including flushing home an alley-oop from Jayson Tatum, and six rebounds, grabbing three at both ends. One of those came courtesy of him elevating for a put-back slam.
Game 5 will tip off at 7:00 EST on Wednesday night at TD Garden.
