The Latest on Tyrese Haliburton's Status for Celtics-Pacers Game 4
The Indiana Pacers went from unbeaten at home in the postseason to staring down the potential of a second straight defeat at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, a loss that would end their season.
As they fight to force a Game 5, they'll have to do so without Tyrese Haliburton. The 2024 All-NBA selection is out for the second consecutive contest due to a left hamstring injury.
Haliburton suffered the injury in the third quarter of Game 2, abruptly ending his night. It's also the same left hamstring the two-time All-Star injured against the Boston Celtics in January. He then missed ten of the Pacers' next 11 tilts.
Haliburton averaged 17.5 points, nine assists, 3.5 rebounds, and two steals while knocking down 40% of the ten threes he took in this series before departing.
Indiana's also without Jalen Smith. The reserve center is inactive due to a non-Covid illness.
The hosts of Monday's matchup are already without Bennedict Mathurin, who was their top-scoring option off the bench. He suffered a season-ending labral tear in his right shoulder in March.
Game 4, potentially the Pacers' last in this year's playoffs, will tip off at 8:00 EST at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
A win for the Celtics would propel them to the NBA Finals for the second time in three years.
