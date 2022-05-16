The Top 5 Plays from Celtics-Bucks Game 7

The top five plays from Game 7 between the Celtics and Bucks include Jayson Tatum euro-stepping his way to the basket and Daniel Theis denying Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading to a Marcus Smart put-back jam. Also featured are Jaylen Brown finishing an alley-oop through contact, Payton Pritchard cooking in the fourth quarter, and Grant Williams besting Bobby Portis.

Jayson Tatum Euro-Steps His Way to Two Points at the Rim

Giannis Antetokounmpo loses the ball as he tries to spin past Daniel Theis. At the other end, when Grant Williams flips the screen, Jayson Tatum rejects it, getting into the paint, then smoothly euro-stepping around Brook Lopez, twisting his right hand, and laying the ball in off the left side of the backboard.

Daniel Theis Denies Antetokounmpo, Marcus Smart Rattles the Rim at the Other End

First, Theis thwarts Antetokounmpo at the rim, igniting the Celtics' fast break. Marcus Smart pushes the pace, leads Jaylen Brown with a bounce pass, and even though his layup doesn't go down, Smart follows it up with a put-back slam.

Jayson Tatum Throws the Lob, Jaylen Brown Finishes Through Contact

Brown sends the ball to Smart at the top of the key, then does an Iverson cut across the high posts as Tatum and Grant Williams screen for him. Smart swings the ball to Tatum, Williams picks off Jrue Holiday, Lopez steps up to occupy the middle of the paint, and Tatum delivers a perfect pass as this well-designed set play produces an alley-oop for Brown, who finishes through contact.

Payton Pritchard's Holiday Delivery

Tatum comes off the screen from Al Horford and swings the ball to Payton Pritchard, who hits Holiday with a between-the-legs dribble into a step-back three from 27-feet that he swishes.

Grant Williams Bests Bobby Portis

Grant Williams had a game-high and career-best 27 points, shooting 7/18 from beyond the arc, but this block on Bobby Portis evoked his most animated reaction. The score is 94-73, and less than 6:40 remains in a fourth quarter belonging to the Celtics; no one would blame Williams for not meeting Portis chest-to-chest at the rim. Instead, he takes on the challenge and does a great job going up with his arms out, extending his right arm to deny Portis' dunk without fouling.

