The Top 5 Plays from the Celtics-Pacers Game

From Jaylen Brown's fancy finish in transition to Marcus Smart's long-distance lob, leading to Brown again finishing in style, Boston turning a second-chance opportunity into an alley-oop to Daniel Theis, and a pair of thunderous throwdowns by Jayson Tatum, here are the top five plays from Friday's game between the Celtics and Pacers.

Jaylen Brown's Fancy Finish in Transition

Brown pushes the pace off an Indiana miss, sees the wall three Pacers' defenders have set up, but he treats it like a mirage, utilizing a series of in-and-out dribbles before stepping through two of those defenders, switching hands, and laying the ball in off the glass, finishing through contact. And yes, Brown made the free throw to make this a three-point play.

Marcus Smart's Long-Distance Call to Jaylen Brown

Smart throws that lob from in-between the logo and the above-the-break portion of the opposite three-point line. Brown catches it, swoops through the paint, and again he finishes with a lefty layup off the glass.

Boston's Volleyball Skills Lead to an Alley-Oop to Daniel Theis

Boston's ball movement produces a clean look at a corner three for Grant Williams, which is where he does most of his damage from beyond the arc. This shot doesn't go down, but Daniel Theis taps out the miss, and Derrick White tips it to Jayson Tatum. White then gets it back from Tatum and delivers a lob pass that Isaiah Jackson gets a hand on, but it still gets to Theis for the dunk.

Jayson Tatum Posterizes Jalen Smith

Tatum builds momentum, Theis screens his defender, Oshae Brissett, Isaiah Jackson provides minimal resistance, and Tatum proceeds to put Jalen Smith on a poster.

Jayson Tatum's Two-Handed Flush Helps Celtics Finish Off Friday's Win

Al Horford comes over to provide an outlet for Derrick White, who has nowhere to go with the ball. Tatum then cuts to the basket, and Horford delivers a bounce pass that hits Tatum in stride, and he leaps off two feet for a jam that helped the Celtics close out Friday's win over the Pacers.

