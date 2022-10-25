The Top 5 Plays from Monday's Celtics-Bulls Game

From Marcus Smart's dime to Jayson Tatum to Tatum showing off his handles to Ayo Dosunmu, Boston's best ball movement of the night, Tatum's touchdown to Jaylen Brown, and Smart's buzzer beater, here are the top five plays from Monday's Celtics-Bulls game.

Marcus Smart's Dime to Jayson Tatum

Patrick Willliams is face-guarding Jayson Tatum, and the latter doesn't even give him a fake in the opposite direction to sell that he's about to curl off an Al Horford pindown; he simply bolts to the rim and beats Williams there. When he does, Marcus Smart delivers a perfect pass, connecting with Tatum for a bucket at the basket.

Tatum Gets in His Bag

Tatum produced 15 points in the opening frame, including this gorgeous three after he shows off his handles to Ayo Dosunmu, then side steps into a shot that swishes through the net.

Boston's Beautiful Ball Movement Nets Them an Open Three

The play above was one of Boston's best possessions in terms of ball movement. Jaylen Brown and Al Horford partner on a pick-and-roll, with the former getting the latter the rock inside the paint as he rolls to the rim. That collapsed the defense, and Horford kicked the ball to Smart in the corner, and he made the extra pass, swinging it to Tatum for a three at the right wing.

Tatum's Touchdown Pass to Jaylen Brown

After switching out to contest Goran Dragic's three, when Brown sees the rebound going to Tatum, with Dragic on the ground, he takes off, beating Derrick Jones Jr. in a foot race to the rim. Tatum hits him in stride, and Brown lays in the ball on the other side of the cup.

Also, it's a long rebound, but Smart's box out of Andre Drummond deserves highlighting.

Marcus Smart Beats the Halftime Buzzer

It starts with Brown doing well to challenge Zach LaVine's layup without fouling. After that, Grant Williams pushes the ball up the floor, and despite DeMar DeRozan's best effort, it's not enough to stand in the way of Smart banking in a high-arching three to beat the halftime buzzer.

Further Reading

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Bulls: Poor Play and Frustration with Officials Headline Boston's First Loss

The Top 5 Plays from Saturday's Celtics-Magic Game

Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Magic: Tatum Scores 40, White Has 27, and Boston Prevails in High-Scoring Affair in Orlando

[Film Room] Malcolm Brogdon's Fitting in Seamlessly with Celtics, but What's More Exciting is on the Horizon

After Opening Night Win, Celtics Express Their Belief in Joe Mazzulla and His Collaborative Approach

Grant Williams on Not Getting a Contract Extension from Celtics: 'it doesn't mean that a deal won't get done in the future'