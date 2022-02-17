What Stood Out in Celtics' Loss vs. Pistons: Boston's Defensive Dip, Detroit's Clutch Shot-Making Snap C's 9-Game Win Streak

A group or individual not putting forth their best effort on the last day of work before vacation isn't exactly uncommon. That was the case for the Celtics on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break.

It probably didn't help that Boston was playing at home against a Pistons team with a 12-45 record entering this matchup. However, Detroit came motivated to play the right way, and if the team from the Motor City was going to lose its 13th game in 14 tries, it wasn't going to be because of a lack of effort.

The Celtics did get a terrific game from Al Horford, who finished with 19 points, seven rebounds, and seven assists -- the latter two were team-highs -- and he had two blocks. They also got 17 points from Grant Williams, who again started in place of Robert Williams (right calf tightness), and shot 6/11 (54.5 percent) from the field, including 4/7 (57.1 percent) from three.

Here's an exploration of why despite significant contributions from those two, Boston's nine-game win streak came to an end, courtesy of a 112-111 Pistons' victory.

Low-Scoring First Half Filled with Lowlights

The first half was as physical as it was sloppy. The officials treated this as an old-school game in the Big East, and the result was the scoreboard reading 52-48 in favor of Boston after two quarters. It also was conducive to the Celtics committing ten turnovers and Detroit giving the ball away eight times.

Boston helped its cause with 26 points in the paint and nine on free throws, but the home team gave up ten offensive rebounds and nine second-chance points to a Pistons team that was motivated to get a win before entering the All-Star break.

Cade Cunningham's First Game Against the Celtics

Cade Cunningham didn't participate in the Celtics' first matchup with the Pistons, so this was Boston's first chance to play against last year's No. 1 pick.

Cunningham might not win Rookie of the Year, but after missing the start of the season due to injury, he's impressed. That was again the case on Wednesday. By no means did he steal the show, but Cunningham registered 20 points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

He didn't have an efficient shooting night, going 8/22 (36.4 percent) from the field, and Cunningham committed five turnovers, but a rookie floor general leading a struggling team to victory against the hottest team in the NBA and the league's second-ranked defense constitutes a standout performance.

Not to mention, he also played outstanding defense against Jaylen Brown on the Celtics' second-to-last possession of the game, which ended with Cunningham and Isaiah Stewart blocking Brown's layup, something the latter got the credit for in the stat sheet.

Jaylen Brown Paces Celtics with 31 Points

Jaylen Brown did a great job attacking the basket and running the floor in transition, generating 16 points in the paint, seven off turnovers, and four on fast breaks. That aggressive mentality also led to Brown taking four free throws, converting on five of them.

Brown's game-high 31 points represent the 12th time this season he's scored at least 30, establishing a new career-long for himself. He did so on an efficient 12/21 (57.1 percent) shooting as he paired his drives to the rim with going 3/6 from beyond the arc.

He also dished out six assists, including a crunch-time dime to Al Horford for a three from the right corner that gave Boston a 111-110 lead with 33.3 seconds left in the game.

Pistons Outperform Celtics in Crunch Time

The Celtics went on a 13-0 run in the final frame. Given their reputation defensively and the gap between them and a young Pistons team that was 12-45 entering this game, one would think that alone would be enough to get them a win on Wednesday.

However, Boston's defense didn't perform to its standard, especially not in the second half. That was most evident in crunch time as Detroit outscored the Celtics 16-9 in the final five minutes, shooting 7/10 from the field, producing 10 points in the paint and seven off turnovers.

The Pistons also hit some tough shots down the stretch, including Saddiq Bey drilling a fadeaway three to beat the shot clock and cut Boston's lead to two. And there was Jerami Grant, who went 5/5 in the clutch, scoring 11 points, swishing a tough turnaround jumper over Jayson Tatum for the game-winner, snapping the Celtics' nine-game win streak.

Up Next

The Celtics remain in sixth place in the East but are now 1.5 games behind the fifth-seeded Sixers. They're on to the All-Star break, but for Inside The Celtics, the coverage doesn't stop. The site will continue generating content throughout each day.

Further Reading

What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Sixers: Boston Steamrolls Philadelphia for Ninth-Straight Victory

Coach Krzyzewski's Message to Danny Ainge, Brad Stevens When Celtics Were Deciding Whether to Draft Jayson Tatum

Celtics Sign Sam Hauser, Luke Kornet to Standard Contracts, Can Now Add Players Via 10-Day Deals

Brad Stevens Addresses Celtics' Motivations at the Deadline: 'We want to maintain the stretch we're on, but this is about the long-term'

10 Tidbits About Jayson Tatum's All-Star Game Appearance: Historic Achievements, Past Performances, Adding to Celtic Lore