Charles Barkley Roasted Draymond Green With Savage One-Liner About the Warriors
The Warriors haven't had the start to the season that they hoped for, as they are currently 15-15 heading into their Christmas Day showdown against Cooper Flagg and the Mavericks. They hit a bit of a low during a win on Monday night when Draymond Green and Steve Kerr got into a spat during a timeout which led to the Warriors star leaving the bench and walking back to the locker room.
The two have since apologized for their actions that led to that heated moment and they will try to officially put it behind them when they face the Mavericks at 5 p.m. ET.
Green made an appearance on ESPN's pregame show Thursday morning and he could only laugh after Charles Barkley roasted him with a savage line about the Warriors and their postseason hopes.
"We're going to have you back here once the playoffs start," Barkley said before cracking up.
Here's that moment:
The Warriors are currently eighth in the Western Conference and would be in the play-in tournament if the season ended today. Golden State played their way into the postseason last year be getting through the play-in tournament. The Warriors then upset the Rockets in the first round before losing to the Timberwolves in five games.
There's a lot of basketball left to be played this season and it will be interesting to see if Green and the Warriors will be able to do enough to not only make the playoffs, but make some noise if they get in.
If they don't, it sounds like Green will once again be able to join Barkley and the rest the Inside the NBA crew to break down some postseason action.