Chet Holmgren Sends Simple Message to Bronny James’s Critics After Lakers Win
Oklahoma City Thunder big man Chet Holmgren made his opinion on Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James extremely clear this week.
After James put up his second-straight impressive performance in the Lakers’ summer league victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday, Holmgren took to social media to praise the second-round pick.
Holmgren retweeted a post of James’s stats from the game and wrote, “Looked like a pro.”
James finished with 13 points, five rebounds, three assists and two blocks in the Lakers’ 93-89 win.
Holmgren’s four-word message sparked debate over whether he was taking a subtle dig at Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown, who went viral for his blunt assessment of James at a summer league game earlier this week. Lip-readers caught Brown appearing to say he didn’t think James was a “pro.”
However, Holmgren insisted he was not, in fact, throwing shade at Brown.
James has gone 10-of-21 from the field for 25 points in his last two combined showings, a significant improvement given the former Trojan guard’s lackluster NBA debut. James and the Lakers will play their final summer league game in Las Vegas against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday.