Kawhi Leonard Shared Frank Comments on James Harden Trade Report

In the latest NBA news ahead of the Feb. 5 trade deadline, Clippers star guard James Harden could be on the move.

The Clippers have had “advanced discussions” with the Cavaliers on a deal that would swap Harden for Darius Garland, Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported Monday night. The potential trade would send Harden, who is currently away from the team for personal reasons, to his sixth NBA team of his career and shake up a Clippers organization that hasn’t made it past the first round of the playoffs in the last four years. With his future suddenly up in the air, it should be noted that Harden has the ability to veto any trade due to the current CBA.

Clippers’ Kawhi Leonard was asked about the swirling Harden trade reports, and he gave a fairly matter-of-fact response.

“I have no comment on it,” Leonard said after Monday’s loss to the 76ers. “I respect his decision or whoever's decision it is. That's it. He's still going to be my boy. I trust the front office."

— Farbod Esnaashari (@Farbod_E) February 3, 2026

Clippers coach Tyronn Lue also addressed the Harden speculation, noting that he couldn’t say anything specific on the trade discussions but did say Harden “means a lot” to the franchise.

“Who wouldn’t wanna have James Harden?” Lue said, when asked whether he wanted the 11-time All-Star to stick around.

Harden, 36, has a $42.3 million player option for 2026-27, and it’s wholly possible the Clippers may not be willing to commit to the veteran star for the long-term, especially if they have the opportunity to trade for a younger asset in Garland. Harden has averaged 25.4 points, 8.1 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game amid the Clippers’ surprising resurgence this year.

Leonard and Harden have played together for two and a half seasons in L.A. with few impressive results to show for their All-Star pairing, in part due to Leonard missing a good chunk of the 2024-25 campaign with injuries. If Harden is truly on his way out, it would arguably mark a bittersweet end to his time with the Clippers, though it looks like he and Leonard would at least part ways on amicable terms.

