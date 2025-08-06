12-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers Statement
The WNBA has entered a new era of players like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, and Paige Bueckers taking over and helping the league grow tremendously. All three of them have become some of the league's biggest stars, despite none truly making a case as the best player in the WNBA.
Still, the three are constantly compared to one another, and former LA Clippers guard and 12-year NBA veteran Patrick Beverley is the most recent person to share his take on two of the stars.
Patrick Beverley's bold Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers comparison
Beverley started talking about Indiana Fever's Caitlin Clark and Dallas Wings' Paige Bueckers on Wednesday's episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, sharing his bold take on who is better between the two.
"Ain't nobody doing this Paige Bueckers, Caitlin Clark debate. She's nice. Paige is nice. Who's better?" Beverley said. "...Caitlin Clark was also Rookie of the Year, correct? So if Paige Bueckers was fastest to reach these milestones, that would say that she was statistically better than Caitlin Clark, correct?"
Beverley's podcast co-host, Rone, made his case for Clark over Bueckers, but the former NBA guard does not buy it. Both WNBA stars are phenomenal, and there is minimal reason to compare two players who each have a positive impact on the game like they do, but there is a case for both.
Is Caitlin Clark the answer?
Of course, Clark's impact on women's basketball has been greater than anything the sport has ever seen, but her on-court talent is wildly impressive as well. In her rookie campaign, Clark averaged 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per game, finishing fourth in MVP voting with All-WNBA First Team honors.
Clark is a much more feared player across the WNBA, as she constantly sees double teams and is picked up full-court. Her sophomore season, unfortunately, has not been as impactful. Dealing with injuries, Clark has made just 13 appearances this season, averaging 16.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 8.8 assists, and 1.6 steals per game, shooting a poor 36.7% from the field and 27.9% from deep.
The case for Paige Bueckers
Bueckers, similar to Clark, was the first-overall pick in the draft and is now the clear frontrunner for Rookie of the Year. This season, Bueckers is averaging 18.6 points, 4.0 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.8 steals per game with 45.7/33.3/86.1 shooting splits.
Bueckers has continued to draw comparisons to her Dallas counterpart, Kyrie Irving, for her crafty handle and elite shot-making ability, as she is on her way to becoming the best isolation player in the WNBA. Both Bueckers and Clark are wildly impressive, but as it stands, the Fever star holds an edge.