12x NBA All-Star Chris Paul Shares Key Lesson to Young Clippers Players
The Los Angeles Clippers have a very deep roster for the 2025-26 NBA season. With Kawhi Leonard and James Harden steering the ship, they have helping hands with several key role players. Over the offseason, they acquired John Collins, Bradley Beal, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul.
Specifically with Paul, he's most notable for his time with the Clippers from 2011-2017, where he was paired with Blake Griffin and DeAndre Jordan.
Back in a Clippers uniform for his 21st season, the 40-year-old guard has the opportunity to show some wisdom to his younger teammates.
What Chris Paul Shared With the Young Clippers Players
Two preseason games in, Paul has been in a veteran leadership role. He comes in the game, keeps the team steady, and scores when he needs to. In the team's first preseason game against the Guangzhou Loong-Lions, Paul put up 15 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists. In his second preseason game against the Nuggets, Paul put up 2 points, 2 rebounds, and 2 assists.
After Sunday's game, Paul was seen immediately giving advice to younger players Jordan Miller and Kobe Brown.
“Just always communicating and talking. Like I say all the time, first and foremost they want to see for themselves that you can hoop, and that it works. And so just, we’re talking about what they see, making sure that I listen to them also and they’re telling me what they see and then I just try to give them advice about what I see," he said.
"But we got a great group of young guys who work really hard. And sometimes the only way you really learn is to play, so it’s great to see everybody get a chance," said Paul.
Chris Paul's Impact On The Team and The Franchise
Paul being in LA was the reunion fans didn't know they needed until it happened. It helps that he's coming into a very veteran-heavy team, which means he has to bear less of a load and can focus on just keeping the team centered and ready to go.
It helps the franchise long term, as the age of this squad means they won't be around forever, so to have a mentor like Paul teaching the next generation of players could help their development long term.
Whatever happens, Chris Paul can end his career knowing that his time as a Clipper will be well-received, no matter the performance - that much was clear when Paul received massive cheers from the moment he checked into the game.