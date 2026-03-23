Clippers Injury Report vs. Bucks: Kawhi Leonard Still Dealing With Ankle Issue

The Los Angeles Clippers are taking on the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. With only a half-game lead over the No.9 seed Portland Trail Blazers, the Clippers can't afford to drop any more winnable games at home. LA managed to stop its four-game losing streak on Saturday in the overtime win in Dallas, but had to play Darius Garland 39 minutes and Kawhi Leonard over 36 minutes. This was the most minutes Garland played since joining the Clippers. It was also more minutes for Leonard, who was questionable heading into the game, than many had expected.

It's certainly a positive development that Garland didn't pop up on the injury report after the game. Leonard, on the other hand, continues to be listed as questionable heading into Monday's clash against Milwaukee. The 34-year-old forward is dealing with an ankle sprain and will likely continue to have a questionable designation in the final stretch of the season. He will be a game-time decision.

Ben Mathurin Out, Kawhi Leonard & John Collins Game-Time Decisions for the Clippers

Bennedict Mathurin will miss his fourth straight game as he deals with a toe injury. John Collins, who is also dealing with an ankle sprain, was downgraded from probable to questionable during the day. His status will be clearer close to tipoff.

Since the Clippers desperately need to win as they chase a top-eight seed, they will want to have Leonard and Collins out there, even if they are hobbled or on a minutes restriction.

Fortunately for the Clippers, however, the Bucks don't have much to play for. They are 7.5-games behind the No. 10 seed Charlotte Hornets and have an incentive to lose as many games as possible over the next few weeks to maximize their lottery odds. Giannis Antetokounmpo will miss his fourth straight game with a knee injury, and we may have seen the last of him this season, and potentially in a Bucks uniform. Kevin Porter Jr. will join the Greek Freak on the sidelines with a knee injury of his own, while Kyle Kuzma and Gary Harris are questionable to play.

At this point, the Clippers can't underestimate any opponent. They lost to the Sacramento Kings at home last week, followed by back-to-back losses to the Pelicans, after all. Even with a hobbled Leonard and Collins, and no Mathurin, the Clippers should have enough to take care of business against the Bucks.