13-Year NBA Veteran Compares Tyrese Haliburton To Legendary Point Guard
Ex-Los Angeles Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. has been making his rounds in the media lately as a contributor on various shows across ESPN platforms. During his most recent 'First Take' appearance on Tuesday, Morris Sr. added his two cents to the contentious debate regarding Tyrese Haliburton's credentials as an NBA superstar.
Morris Sr. related Haliburton's small-market stardom and play style to that of NBA legend Chris Paul, emphasizing his belief that Haliburton and Paul share similar "floor general" qualities that make them superstars by virtue of improving the teammates around them.
"I think we just so used to saying a superstar is athletic and in a bigger market," Morris Sr. said. "What Haliburton is doing is similar to what Chris Paul is doing. Like we said, Chris Paul was a superstar, right? Chris Paul was the ultimate general and that was what made him a superstar. " Haliburton is currently leading the highest-scoring offense remaining in the NBA playoffs.
"He made guys better. He's won games," Morris Sr. added. "That's what made him a superstar. He wasn't the most athletic. He made big shots down the clutch. (Haliburton is) kind of walking in that same path"
Morris Sr.'s comment predictably drew pushback from host Stephen A. Smith, who urged Morris Sr. to reconsider the comparison.
"Do you realize that when you bring up CP3, you're talking about a top six, top seven point guard in history?" Smith said. "We're talking about we're talking about somebody that's been nicknamed the "Point God" for crying out loud. Not a point guard, but point God. A floor general extraordinaire."
"I mean of all the great great point guards in NBA history, we're talking about this dude (in the) top six, top seven, arguably in the top five. You're not talking about that with somebody like Haliburton, certainly not yet," Smith added.
With Game 4 Tuesday night, Haliburton and the Pacers have a chance to take control of the series with a 3-1 lead. Tip-off is set for 8:00 p.m. EST.
