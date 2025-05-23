Ex-Clippers, Lakers Guard Reveals Mistake NBA Teams Make
The NBA Conference Finals are currently in action, and some of the well-known teams and superstars are not currently in the conversation, and the NBA will see a new champion arise after this year's Finals.
The league has become somewhat obsessed with blockbuster trades, believing that they will give them the leverage needed to win a championship and end up doing whatever it takes to trade away for an established star.
Patrick Beverley, formerly of the LA Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers, took to the air and shared his thoughts on the Pat Bev Pod, regarding what he believes teams should be looking to do in the future.
"Indiana Pacers, any team, please steal a page out of their playbook," said Beverley. "They've kept the same team around, they didn't go out and get two superstars. They might have overpaid some of their role players, but at the same time, they kept their core together. Creating a team and keeping your team intact, and not go into the luxury tax, got to take a page out of their playbook."
The Indiana Pacers have silently become a force to be reckoned with, while receiving little to no media recognition all year. This is their second straight year making it into the Eastern Conference Finals, and they look to only continue to grow in their chemistry from here.
The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks will face off Friday at 8:00 p.m. EST.
