Clippers Legend Calls For Change In Denver Following Playoff Elimination
The Denver Nuggets could very well go down as the toughest competition the Oklahoma City Thunder will have faced if they continue to look like they do, holding a 2-0 series lead over the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals. However, Denver being able to say that doesn't earn them any kind of trophy.
After pushing the Thunder to seven games, the Nuggets were blown out in Game 7, exposing some weaknesses in their roster. Throughout the series, key players Michael Porter Jr. and Russell Westbrook were underwhelming to say the least, and could both be on their way out this offseason. Speaking about Denver, ex-Los Angeles Clippers star Lou Williams voiced his opinions.
"If you got Jokic, you got Murray, you got Gordon, from there I feel like then you start seeing what we can do," Williams shared on FanDuel TV's Run It Back. "As far as [Michael Porter Jr.] goes, they gotta figure that out...Now you gotta go back out and you gotta find guys that fit that mold."
Adding on, Williams shared his take on Westbrook, who drew plenty of criticism after his performance against the Thunder. "Russell Westbrook was a great role player for them. Russell Westbrook ain't no role player, that's a former MVP right there. He's wired a certain way. You gotta go out there and get guys that a wired for a certain type of job."
If Denver does want to make some serious changes to their team this offseason, it will likely require them to part ways with Porter Jr. due to his contract. However, they could also look to make some smaller moves, like adding a Bruce Brown or other free agents on team-friendly deals.
