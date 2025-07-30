13-Year NBA Veteran, Ex-Clippers Star Breaks Silence on Getting Arrested
13-year NBA veteran and former Los Angeles Clippers star Marcus Morris hit the headlines earlier this week after he was arrested for allegedly defrauding two major Las Vegas casinos out of a total of $265,000.
Morris broke his silence on the recent arrest with a lengthy, vulgar message on his Instagram account in which he expressed significant displeasure with the City of Las Vegas.
"My last thing is [expletive] VEGAS. To treat me like that was wild. I've gambled on those properties for over 10 years! " Morris wrote. "We could've handled that MOB style before that option. Never been in cuffs or apart of any FRAUD shit in my life and it's going to stay that way!
"I don't need PR to do anything for me. This is from me a MAN who built his career on Morals and Character. Never running or ducking from anything. If you know gambling you can't take money out the casino if you got a Marker!"
Morris' arrest comes amid a growingly tense atmosphere regarding gambling in the NBA after Detroit Pistons guard Malik Beasley became the subject of a federal gambling probe earlier this summer.
The investigation into Beasley came just over a year after former Toronto Raptors center Jontay Porter was banned from the NBA for life and charged with a federal felony for disclosing confidential information to known sports bettors.
Morris last played in the NBA during the 2023-24 season, making a combined 49 appearances between brief stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Cleveland Cavaliers.
Related Articles
Ex-Knicks, Clippers Guard Calls Out Luka Doncic Amid Jordan Brand Tour
Chris Paul's Former Teammate Reacts to Heroic Clippers Return