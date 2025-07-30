Ex-Knicks, Clippers Guard Calls Out Luka Doncic Amid Jordan Brand Tour
Questions and concerns surrounded the end of the Los Angeles Lakers' 2024-25 season. As the team lost in the first round in five games to the Minnesota Timberwolves, the roster was in need of upgrades.
Still, the status and conditioning of their newly acquired superstar, Luka Doncic, were at the forefront of everything the Lakers wanted to do.
After months of speculation and blurry photography, Men's Health magazine made Doncic the cover of their latest issue, and it blew up on social media. Doncic completely transformed his appearance, losing weight, keeping track of his diet, and working out as hard as he ever has in preparation for a critical year.
With Doncic doing a press tour for his brand partner "Jordan," Doncic stopped by New York City and made an appearance at multiple events.
Former Knicks and Clippers guard Baron Davis took to social media to express his outrage over Doncic being friendly with the Yankees and New York City.
Davis said: "Luka WTF??? You a dodger bro!!! We will forgive you this time. Remember This LA homie 😂🤷♂️"
He also commented: "He needs a 5 day workshop on being in LA !! Dos and Donts."
While there is undoubtedly no connection between Doncic and the city of New York other than a press tour for his brand, Davis saw it as a slap in the face to the West Coast.
Doncic has been very cordial to the Lakers fanbase since he arrived in Los Angeles, donating money to help wildfire efforts and even restoring a Kobe and Gigi Bryant mural in the city.
The speculation across the league is that the Slovenian superstar is set to sign a contract extension this weekend with the Lakers and extend his time in Los Angeles.
Related Articles
Chris Paul's Former Teammate Reacts to Heroic Clippers Return
Wild NBA Trade Ideas Swaps LeBron James With Clippers Star
Kawhi Leonard Sends Unexpected Message to NBA Phenom Yang Hansen