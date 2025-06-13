13-Year NBA Veteran's Bold Prediction on Knicks, Kevin Durant Trade Reports
The Phoenix Suns and superstar forward Kevin Durant have a crumbling relationship, and the growing expectation is that the 15-time All-Star could be traded before the NBA Draft on June 25.
While there have been plenty of conversations about potential landing spots for Durant, ESPN's Shams Charania recently reported the top five trade destinations for the star forward.
"The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant’s business partner, Rich Kleiman, are sorting through trade options - with interested teams mainly featuring Houston, San Antonio, Minnesota, Miami and New York," Charania posted.
Of course, a team like the New York Knicks grabs most people's attention as a potential landing spot for Durant. The Knicks are coming off an Eastern Conference Finals loss, and then quickly fired head coach Tom Thibodeau. The Knicks are seemingly hungry to make serious upgrades after such a drastic decision, and trading for Durant to add to their star-studded lineup could be their next move.
13-year NBA veteran and former LA Clippers forward Marcus Morris Sr. shared his bold prediction on what would happen if the Knicks traded for Durant.
"To get a guy like Kevin Durant to New York would be a splash in this league and it would get them back, obviously, with the Boston Celtics having some injuries to Jayson Tatum. I think that the East is wide open, and I think that the Knicks will walk to the championship if he was to go to New York."
Morris suggests that the Knicks would likely have to move on from All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns to acquire Durant, but even by giving up their star center, they would "walk" to a championship.
Of course, even with a weaker Eastern Conference, the Knicks will not have an easy path to the Finals, and even if they get there, they will have to go against whichever powerhouse Western Conference team they meet. Durant in New York would be an interesting sight, but penciling them in as championships is a stretch.