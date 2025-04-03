13-Year NBA Veteran's Controversial Steph Curry, Kawhi Leonard Statement
At 37 years old, Golden State Warriors superstar Steph Curry continues to dominate the NBA. Curry is averaging 24.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game this season with 44.6/39.9/92.9 shooting splits.
The two-time NBA MVP is still playing at an exceptionally high level, and it was on full display on Tuesday night when he dropped 52 points, 10 rebounds, 8 assists, and 5 steals on 12-20 shooting from three-point range.
Curry is undoubtedly one of the best offensive talents in basketball history, but is he the most "feared" player in the NBA?
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and 13-year NBA veteran Marcus Morris Sr. debated on whether or not Curry was the most "feared" player in the league, and the former LA Clippers standout had an unusual take.
"Everyone knows Steph Curry, if not the best point guard to ever play the game, but I've got to disagree with you here (Stephen A.), and you know who I'm going to go to? ...I'm going with Kawhi Leonard," Morris said about who is the most feared player in the NBA.
"The reason why is because, Kawhi healthy is a totally different player," Morris continued. "If we talk about offensively, then yes, Steph Curry... but Kawhi Leonard offensively, defensively, you don't want him even near the ball. They are going to sort out Steph Curry defensively. We know that Steph is a liability on defense.
"Kawhi Leonard offensively, defensively, and the way he carries teams when he's healthy is the best player."
Leonard has already missed 44 games this season, but he has reminded everyone what he is capable of when healthy. In his last ten games, Leonard averaged 26.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, and 2.1 steals with 56.7/50.0/83.3 shooting splits.
Of course, it is still a stretch to say Leonard is more feared than Curry on a basketball court with the gravity that the Warriors star possesses. But Leonard certainly needs more recognition for what he does when healthy.