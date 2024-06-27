16-Year NBA Veteran Makes Free Agency Decision
It was announced on Thursday by The Athletic's Shams Charania that Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon is declining his player option and becoming an NBA free agent. Gordon was signed by Phoenix last summer after being released by the LA Clippers.
LA acquired Gordon from the Houston Rockets at the 2023 trade deadline in a deal that sent sharpshooting guard Luke Kennard to the Memphis Grizzlies, along with a pick swap to Houston that was used to select Cam Whitmore.
Gordon started his career with the Clippers in 2008 when he was selected 7th overall. While Gordon never became the consistent star he was beginning to look like towards the end of his first stint with the Clippers, he has been a very high level role player for a long time. According to Charania, Gordon is expected to draw interest around the league from contenders.
In 68 games with the Suns last season, Gordon averaged 11.0 PPG in 27.8 minutes per game. Near the end of his career at 35 years old, Gordon does not have much time left in the league, but can still make a positive impact with his spacing.
Phoenix was forced to build out their roster with a lot of veterans and fringe NBA players last season, which left them very reliant on Gordon at times off their bench and even in the starting lineup.
