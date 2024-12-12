17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Controversial Caitlin Clark Statement
Earlier this week, WNBA Superstar rookie Caitlin Clark won TIME's Athlete of the Year award. It was a moment that many celebrated across both the WNBA and NBA, but some may disagree that she's the face of the league. One of those is LA Clippers legend Lou Williams.
During a segment on FanDuelTV's Run it Back show, Williams revealed why he doesn't believe that Clark is the face of the WNBA. In Williams' eyes, A'ja Wilson is still the face of the league.
"I'm not buying it, no." Williams said. "I still think that belongs to A'ja Wilson. A'ja has done a tremendous job of being a champion, being an MVP, doing all of these things. Now, her visibility is going up. You're starting to see her in commercials. I still feel like it's A'ja Wilson, but you give Caitlin Clark what she's been able to accomplish in her rookie year and the eyes that she's brought to the WNBA. Some of those doesn't necessarily care for basketball, I don't think they sustain, I don't think they stay around to enjoy the party."
While Wilson is clearly the best player in the WNBA, it certainly feels like Clark has become the face of it in terms of the most popular player. She's brought in the most eyes, endorsements, and revenue not only for herself, but for all the other players in the league.
Related Articles
Ex-NBA Star Calls Out Drake for DeMar DeRozan Comments
Patrick Beverley Makes Statement on Possible NBA Comeback
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Makes Honest Statement on Clippers-Thunder Trade