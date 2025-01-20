17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Controversial Lakers, Clippers Statement
The LA Clippers and LA Lakers faced off in a crosstown battle on Sunday for the first time this season and the first time ever in the new Intuit Dome. The Clippers finally stopped sharing a home with the Lakers this offseason, as the new era has been exciting for everyone involved.
The Clippers got the best of the Lakers on Sunday, picking up a 14-point home win to extend their winning streak to four games. Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, Norman Powell, and Ivica Zubac each dropped 19+ points apiece, while Zubac and Harden both notched double-doubles.
The battle of LA has typically been lopsided from a fan's perspective, as the Lakers have always been seen as the "main" team in Hollywood. Despite this, the Clippers have dominated the matchups recently, winning 13 of the last 16, and swept the series for three consecutive seasons in 2020-23.
Three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year and 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams was asked who he would rather play for right now between the two LA squads.
"I played for both and it depends," Williams said. "What I will tell you is the experiences are different, but me, personally, I enjoyed playing for the Clippers. I loved playing for the Lakers, but my personal experience was better [with the Clippers]."
Williams spent two seasons with the Lakers and four seasons with the Clippers, winning two Sixth Man of the Year awards with the less popular LA squad. The Clippers have already had the Lakers' number recently, but having a former player admit they prefer the Clippers over the Lakers is another significant step.
