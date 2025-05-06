17-Year NBA Veteran Makes Controversial Nikola Jokic Statement
The Denver Nuggets shocked the NBA world last night, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road to steal Game 1 of the Western Conference Semifinals. In a battle between MVP candidates, it was Nikola Jokic who won last night's battle. finishing with 42 points, 22 rebounds, and six assists.
The night was capped off with an Aaron Gordon game-winner, begging the question: Can the Nuggets pull off the upset? The Thunder played great basketball for most of the game, but some questionable decisions and complacency in the fourth quarter allowed Denver to claw its way back and win.
Focusing on Jokic, there is already plenty of debate on where the three-time MVP ranks among the NBA's greatest players. However, some may not be ready to rank him yet, including 17-year NBA veteran Lou Williams, who recently made a controversial statement on FanDuel TV's Run It Back.
"[Jokic is] unbelievable, but we didn't make this argument for Russell Westbrook when he was doing this," Williams said. "We didn't make this argument for Russell Westbrook as a top-10 player of all time.
"Now, Jokic is different, don't get me wrong. I understand that this is a completely different scenario. But we gotta relax when guys are still in the primes of their careers. Let's see what else happens. Now, knock on wood, if he goes out there and puts out five or six duds in a row of seasons, we're not gonna say this anymore."
Westbrook averaged a triple-double during the 2016-17 season, taking home his first and only MVP award. Jokic joins Westbrook on the list of players to achieve such a feat, but is searching for his fourth MVP, competing with Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
