Clippers' Path to Playoffs Is Now Wide Open

The Los Angeles Clippers are in the midst of a terrific stretch of basketball after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in a resounding 153-128 victory. Kawhi Leonard's 45-point outing was tied for his second-best scoring output of the season. He shot 15/20 and knocked down six threes.

The Clippers have won six of their last seven games, and have now eclipsed .500 with a 33-32 record after a horrid start to the season. It's been a remarkable turnaround for LA.

They currently sit in the eighth seed with 17 games to go. Their path to the postseason looks clearer with each win, and here is why.

Clippers Have Winnable Schedule Ahead

According to tankathon.com, the Clippers have the third-easiest strength of schedule. 10 of their last 17 games are against teams that are bottom 10 record-wise. They match up with the Sacramento Kings twice and the Indiana Pacers once; both teams tied for the worst record in the league.

LA will also play the Dallas Mavericks twice, a team struggling with injuries and offensive inefficiency. Plus, they have no incentive to win as they try to maximize their lottery odds. If the Clippers avoid playing down to their competition, they could make up some ground in the Western Conference Standings. They sit one game ahead of the Golden State Warriors, who will be without Steph Curry for at least one more week.

In fact, LA only plays two teams that are currently top six seeds in either conference. They'll take on the San Antonio Spurs on March 16th and the Oklahoma City Thunder on April 8th. They would have to really heat up to avoid the play-in tournament, but the schedule could make this possible.

Darius Garland Is Playing at a High Level

Darius Garland has felt like a breath of fresh air since making his Clippers debut. The 26-year-old guard has notched three consecutive 20-point games and has made 13 triples during that stretch. He's also averaging nearly six assists per game in the six games he's played.

Garland has been exactly the player LA was hoping for: A playmaking point guard who can run the offense and be a secondary scorer alongside Leonard. All of this production is still coming on limited playing time. He's averaging 25 minutes per game since his debut.

In the three games Garland has started, the Clippers have scored 123, 126, and 153 points. The improved play from Bennedict Mathurin is certainly helping, as he's scored 20+ points during this winning streak. Jordan Miller has continued to provide solid minutes off the bench, and Kris Dunn's stellar defensive play is helping.

What's Next?

I'm not sure many expected LA to be hitting its stride in March after the organization traded James Harden and Ivica Zubac away. However, this new configuration of the Clippers is working, and a lot of credit goes to Ty Lue for this impressive turnaround.

There is still a lot of time left in the regular season, and LA can't take its foot off the gas yet. If they keep playing like this, a playoff berth is on the horizon for Lue's Clippers.