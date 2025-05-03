LA Clippers vs Denver Nuggets Game 7 Injury Report
The Los Angeles Clippers have forced a Game 7 and are back in Denver as they take on the Nuggets in the final matchup of their fan-favorite first-round series.
After taking a 2-1 series lead, the Clippers dropped the next two games and had their backs against the wall, luckily Game 6 was at the Inuit Dome and behind the Los Angeles home crowd, the Clippers were able to complete a 111-105 victory.
Game 6 started highly contested with multiple lead changes in the first half, but the Clippers were able to hold the Nuggets scoreless for four minutes in the third quarter, which provided them with a healthy amount of separation, behind a strong performance from Norman Powell, who brought the energy the team needed.
James Harden, Kawhi Leonard, and Norman Powell all scored over 20 points and had strong performances, but it was the defense of Nicolas Batum which helped turn the tide in the game and cause a disruption to the Nuggets offense.
The Clippers are coming into Game 7 with a clean injury report containing no players.
Kawhi Leonard is AVAILABLE
James Harden is AVAILABLE.
The Nuggets are coming into the game with a clean injury report containing one player: DaRon Holmes II.
Nikola Jokic is AVAILABLE.
DaRon Holmes II is out due to right Achilles tendon repair.
The LA Clippers and Denver Nuggets will face off Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST.