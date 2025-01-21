17-Year NBA Veteran's Statement on Steph Curry Potentially Leaving Warriors
As the Golden State Warriors continue to struggle throughout the season, many NBA fans around the world are wondering if Steph Curry will ever leave the team. While some Curry fans may want to see him on a contender, some of his peers believe it'll never happen.
During an episode of FanDuel TV's Run It Back show, former Clippers star Lou Williams opened up about Curry potentially leaving the Golden State Warriors.
"It's not a world where Steph Curry goes somewhere else," Williams said. "If anything, they will build up The Monstars around him and give him one more hurrah. Kind of like how they did for Kobe. Remember Kobe asked for a trade and boom, they bring in all the tools he need, he go get another championship."
Even if Curry ever wanted to leave the Warriors, Williams believes that the franchise would assist him before his mindset could ever even venture there.
"I see that before they ever even entertain the idea of Steph Curry or even allowing him to sniff out another team at all," Williams said.
As of now, Curry has never requested a trade from the Warriors. From every quote head coach Steve Kerr has provided, Curry wants to remain loyal to the franchise. At the same time, if the Warriors were to continue being coming non-contenders as Curry's career winds down, it's hard to feel that same level of confidence.
