3x NBA All-Star Makes Prediction On Clippers’ Future Following Allegations
It's no secret that the Los Angeles Clippers organization has been in some hot water the last few weeks, as The Athletic's Pablo Torre has continued to trickle out more damning information regarding the team's partnership with environmental front Aspiration, which allegedly paid Kawhi Leonard for a $28 million Soprano's style "no-show job" disguised as an endorsement to circumvent the cap.
The latest information revealed by Torre this week included documents proving the Clippers made a $21 million investment into Aspiration just two days before Leonard's first payment from the company hit. While the previous evidence provided at least some wiggle room for plausible deniability, this week's reveal is widely being treated as more of a smoking gun.
As an uncharacteristically slow offseason winds down to a close, the Leonard-Aspiration saga has, of course, taken over the NBA news cycle. That means plenty of reactions from our favorite players-turned-pundits/podcasters, including former Washington Wizards star Gilbert Arenas.
Arenas' reaction
Arenas posted a clip from one of his recent livestreams, where he emphasized that players will be reluctant to join the Clippers now after this situation played out so publicly. Arenas accompanied his on-screen rant with a message on X.
"Let’s be real… after that whole Clippers Kawhi situation, no superstar touching that jersey again. Y’all turned a Finals MVP into a cautionary tale. The league watching like, ‘nah I’m good bro, I’ll take my talents ANYWHERE else.’ Clippers officially the graveyard for big names," Arenas wrote.
In the video, Arenas further explained why the Clippers could be doomed in the free agent market in the near future.
"The fact that you're going to treat Kawhi like this and he's the only superstar that's came there willingly," Arenas said. "You know, when you're talking about getting someone of that stature in that jersey, and this is how you're going to end the relationship, your money can't change the history of something.
"You bit the Kawhi bullet, you gotta sit with it. You have to. It's more about the legacy that you're trying to leave, right? If you throw dirt on his name and kick him out, a lot of other free agents are going to be reluctant to come there."
Leonard still hasn't commented publicly on the allegations, but Clippers governor Steve Ballmer has made a few public comments while receiving further public support from former Mavericks governor Mark Cuban.
