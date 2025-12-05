Clippers-Grizzlies Injury Report for Friday, December 5: Is Kawhi Leonard Playing?

The Los Angeles Clippers got back on the win column on Wednesday in Atlanta, in their first game without Chris Paul. Ending their five-game losing streak was certainly a step in the right direction, but it's worth noting that the Hawks were playing without Trae Young, Kristaps Porzingis, and Jalen Johnson. In order to give their fans some hope, the Clippers need to string together multiple wins in a row. In the Western Conference, however, that is a difficult task. The Clippers play the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves on the road on back-to-back nights for a real test of their strength.

Friday's matchup against the Grizzlies brings together two teams that have been decimated by injuries all season. The Athletic's Law Murray reported that the Clippers will continue to be without Bogdan Bogdanovic, in addition to Derrick Jones Jr. and Bradley Beal, who have already been ruled out. Jordan Miller is listed as questionable after missing the game against the Hawks. Kawhi Leonard is a full-go and is expected to play on both ends of the back-to-back.

Clippers Continue to Be Severely Short-Handed in the Backcourt

With Chris Paul sent home from the road trip, the Clippers will continue to be short-handed in the backcourt. Bogdanovic, who had a day-to-day designation weeks ago, will miss his eighth consecutive game with a hip injury. This means that the Clippers will rely on their two-way guards, Kobe Sanders and new addition RayJ Dennis.

Fortunately for the Clippers, the Grizzlies are dealing with their share of injuries. Ja Morant, who is dealing with a calf injury, will not be ready on Friday. Fellow guards Ty Jerome and Scotty Pippen Jr. have yet to make their season debuts, leaving the Grizzlies without any true primary ball-handlers. Vince Williams Jr. and Cam Spencer have taken on the role of lead initiators on offense in recent weeks. Even though they are underqualified for that role, Memphis has been able to turn its season around after a 4-11 start.

After winning five of their last seven games, the Grizzlies are in a decent spot in the Western Conference play-in race. This turnaround has largely coincided with Zach Edey's return to action, as the second-year player is in the midst of a breakout campaign. The Edey-Ivica Zubac matchup in the paint will be fascinating to watch.

The Clippers are about to enter a gauntlet of a schedule in the upcoming weeks. Following the Timberwolves game on Saturday, the Clippers take on the Rockets, Grizzlies, Thunder, Lakers, and Rockets in that order. Wins may be hard to come by in that stretch, so getting one against Memphis on Friday will be key if the Clippers are to have any hope of turning things around.

Read More About the LA Clippers: