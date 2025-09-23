Are the Clippers Being Overlooked Due to the Kawhi Leonard Allegations?
The LA Clippers have had as up-and-down an offseason as imaginable. The Clippers started their 2025 offseason by making some huge roster moves, adding stars like Bradley Beal, John Collins, Brook Lopez, and Chris Paul to construct a championship-caliber lineup.
The Clippers felt like they were on top of the world after these roster moves, and then one of the biggest scandals in recent NBA memory struck.
The Clippers and owner Steve Ballmer have been accused of circumventing the salary cap, using a third-party company, Aspiration, to pay Kawhi Leonard $28 million over four years using a "no-show job" endorsement deal.
This entire situation has overshadowed LA's offseason, and is it making people underestimate the team heading into the 2025-26 season?
Clippers are becoming underrated
The Athletic's John Hollinger recently talked about a handful of teams and is certainly monitoring the Clippers' win projection for the 2025-26 season, which is set at 48.5.
"The Clippers may be dealing with a huge penalty from the league office at some point, but unless Adam Silver voids Kawhi Leonard’s contract before Christmas, I have a hard time seeing how they end up winning fewer than 50 games," Hollinger wrote.
Of course, the Leonard situation could impact LA's on-court production, but chances are it will not. A 48.5 win projection is simply disrespectful for the Clippers.
Last season, the Clippers won 50 games, and that was with Kawhi Leonard playing just 37 games, and not to mention that the team has gotten significantly better this offseason. Despite the recent allegations, Leonard is healthy heading into the 2025-26 season, and if things can stay that way, LA should be cruising to around 55 wins.
Sure, the Clippers have been knocked for their age, and the team is likely more built for postseason success than 82-game regular season dominance. Still, Hollinger is likely with the majority on this one by saying that they should be able to crush their 48.5 win projection.
LA's key to success throughout the 2025-26 season will not be their star power, which they have plenty of, but rather their impressive depth. Guys like Bogdan Bogdanovic, Kris Dunn, Derrick Jones Jr., and newly-added Brook Lopez will play huge roles off the bench for LA.
While the Clippers' front office patiently waits to see what the punishment for this Leonard situation might be, the players and coaching staff are gearing up for the new NBA season, and they are certainly looking to prove many people wrong.