Ben Simmons Unexpectedly Downgraded for Lakers-Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers entered the All-Star break with a 31-23 record and looking well-positioned to secure a top-six seed in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in tournament. Since the All-Star break, they've lost four of their last five games and are in jeopardy of being passed by the Golden State Warriors.
After a tough loss to a shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers team on Friday night, the Clippers seek revenge on Sunday when they travel back to crypto.com Arena. Looking to avoid a loss that would tie them with the Warriors, and recent injury news indicates that a key rotational player could be unavailable.
Clippers guard Ben Simmons has been downgraded to questionable with left knee soreness. Simmons entered the day as not on the injury report, but his status now comes into question.
Simmons started the season with the Brooklyn Nets but was bought out of his expiring contract after the trade deadline and joined the Clippers. Since arriving, he's established a role in Tyronn Lue's rotation, averaging 6.8 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.0 assists. While he's no longer the All-NBA player he once was, he brings great value to a playoff contender like the Clippers.
Tip-off in Los Angeles is set for 9:30 p.m. EST, and Simmons' status will be one to monitor in the lead-up. The Clippers look to put an even up the season series and get back to their winning ways.
