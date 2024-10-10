Boston Celtics Announce Signing of Ex-Clippers Player
The NBA preseason is officially underway. With the regular season now just two weeks away, teams are tweaking their training camp rosters.
Training camp gives teams an opportunity to look at different players who may not have a pathway to the standard roster, but could be valuable depth pieces in the organization. This is important for every team, including the defending champion Boston Celtics.
In an official announcement on Thursday, the Celtics shared that they have signed 6-foot-5 guard Jay Scrubb.
Via Celtics: “(1) We have signed guard Jay Scrubb ☘️ (2) In a corresponding move, we have waived forward Tristan Enaruna.”
Scrubb was selected 55th overall in the 2020 NBA draft by the Brooklyn Nets, but was dealt to the LA Clippers. Ultimately signing a two-way deal with the Clippers, Scrubb appeared in 22 NBA games for the franchise.
Spending time in the G League with the Agua Caliente Clippers (who became the Ontario Clippers before recently rebranding to the San Diego Clippers), Scrubb averaged 19.8 points in 10 Showcase Cup games.
Scrubb’s G League success continued the next season (2022-23) when he averaged 22.2 points in 28 games for the Lakeland Magic.
Signing a two-way contract with the Celtics in 2023, Scrubb was waived in October of that year. The 24-year-old guard recently recovered from an ACL injury and is now back in Boston.
