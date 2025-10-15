Bradley Beal Final Injury Status For Clippers vs Kings
The critical question facing the Los Angeles Clippers centers on the availability of players for the October 22 season opener against the Utah Jazz.
Based on head coach Ty Lue's comments about managing back-to-back workload rather than dealing with a specific injury setback, both Beal and Bogdanovic appear on track to be ready for opening night.
For a Clippers team that pushed Denver to seven games in last year's first-round playoff series before adding Beal, having their full rotation of guards healthy and ready for the regular season is the primary focus at this point in the preseason.
Beal's Status for the Third Preseason Game
The Clippers will continue their cautious approach with their veteran guard rotation, as both Bradley Beal and Bogdan Bogdanovic have been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason game against the Sacramento Kings.
Bogdanovic's situation appears slightly more positive, with the veteran guard able to participate partially in Tuesday's scrimmage.
According to Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, both guards participated in different ways during Tuesday's practice session, but head coach Tyronn Lue has opted to hold them out of game action. Beal did not scrimmage on Tuesday, while Bogdanovic did "a little bit," per Lue.
Beal, who averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 50 percent from the field last season with Phoenix, joined the Clippers this summer after a buyout agreement with the Suns. He underwent a minor knee procedure in May, and the franchise has consistently said that his slow integration is precautionary cleanup work rather than a major injury recovery.
Azarly also said that Lue's explanation for why Beal didn't scrimmage on Tuesday is that they "didn't want him going back-to-back days." This wording hints that the Clippers practiced on Monday and Beal was a participant, marking positive progress in his recovery.
Season Opener Outlook
The Clippers' cautious approach with their marquee offseason acquisition in Beal makes sense, given the team's recent injury history and their desire to have Beal at full strength when games truly matter.
After losing Norman Powell in the trade that brought John Collins to Los Angeles, Beal is a critical piece in filling the starting shooting guard position alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.
Beal has publicly stated his expectations to be in the lineup when the regular season begins, and the team's messaging has remained consistent about the precautionary nature of his absence.
With nearly a week remaining before the opener, both guards should have enough time to ramp up their conditioning and game preparation, but it definitely looks like the Clippers are cutting it close with Beal. LA tips off against the Kings at 10:00 p.m. EST on Wednesday night.