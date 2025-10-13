Bradley Beal's Final Injury Status for Clippers vs. Nuggets
The addition of Bradley Beal is a significant upgrade for a Clippers team that pushed the Denver Nuggets to seven games in last season's first-round playoff series.
Beal averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists, and 3.3 rebounds while starting 38 of 53 games for the Suns last season, shooting 50% from the floor, 39% from 3-point range, and 80% from the foul line.
Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank announced that Beal was a limited participant to start training camp due to the knee procedure, but both Frank and Beal have framed it as minor cleanup work following his final season in Phoenix.
Clippers Make Beal Decision
The Los Angeles Clippers will be without one of their marquee offseason additions for the second consecutive preseason game, as three-time All-Star Bradley Beal has been ruled out yet again for Sunday night's matchup against the Denver Nuggets.
Beal joined the Clippers this summer after agreeing to a buyout with the Phoenix Suns, but continues to be held out as the team takes a cautious approach with his recovery from a minor knee procedure performed in May.
Beal scrimmaged with the Clippers earlier this week and expects to be in the lineup on opening night, and his absence from preseason action is looking to be more precautionary than a cause for concern.
Beal's Impact
After losing Norman Powell in a trade for John Collins, it was clear the Clippers needed someone to slot into the starting shooting guard position.
Head coach Tyronn Lue has made it clear what he expects from his new guard. "Players of this caliber are very rare, and they're hard to come by," Lue said when Beal joined the team. "He's been the best player on his team. You can put him in so many different spots and he'll find ways to score: out of pick-and-roll, coming off screens, catch-and-shoot."
Lue also explained to ClutchPoints that Beal's presence will take away some pressure on James Harden: "Now with Bradley [Beal] out there, with Kawhi back healthy, and [Ivica Zubac] being able to post the basketball, we can take a lot of pressure off of James having to overcreate every night. He's going to play his game, I'm just saying he doesn't have to do it every time down the floor."
The Clippers and Nuggets will face off at the Intuit Dome in Los Angeles at 9:30 p.m. ET on Sunday night in a rematch of the first-round playoff series from earlier in the year.
While Beal won't be on the court for this exhibition, Clippers fans should expect to see their new star guard suited up when the regular season tips off on October 22.