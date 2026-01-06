2 Teams Emerge as Ivica Zubac Suitors Ahead of the Trade Deadline

The Los Angeles Clippers righted the ship after a disastrous start and moved all the way up to 11th in the Western Conference. After winning seven of their last eight games, the Clippers are only two games behind a play-in spot. This has understandably quieted the trade buzz surrounding the Clippers' stars. No longer are the Clippers considered potential sellers at the deadline. Instead, they are more likely to upgrade their roster ahead of the February 5 trade deadline.

That doesn't mean, however, that teams aren't calling the Clippers to gauge the market. HoopsHype's Michael Scotto reported on Tuesday that Ivica Zubac is continuing to generate interest across the league. Teams were reportedly showing significant interest in Zubac after the Clippers began the season 6-21. Per Scotto, it would have taken at least two first-round picks for the Clippers to consider trading the 28-year-old center.

Among the teams that expressed interest in the Croatian big man were the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers. Since both teams continue to have a desperate need for a center, it's safe to assume that they are still interested in Zubac.

Ivica Zubac Continues to Generate Significant Trade Interest

The Celtics are arguably the biggest surprise team in the East this season. What started as a gap year while Jayson Tatum recovered from his Achilles tear turned into a season with serious postseason aspirations. Boston is currently second in the Eastern Conference and has as good a chance as any to make a deep run. Their biggest weakness remains center depth. Neemias Queta has been holding his own as the starting center, but the Celtics would love to get an upgrade like Zubac, who could be a key piece for the team going forward.

The Pacers are similarly lacking in center depth and quality. After Myles Turner's departure, they haven't been able to find a suitable replacement, relying on the likes of Jay Huff and Isaiah Jackson. As they prepare for Tyrese Haliburton's return next season, the Pacers would love to find their starting center of the future, and Zubac is one of the best options who could potentially be available.

If the Clippers continue to win between now and the trade deadline, the odds of an Ivica Zubac trade are close to zero. If things go south and they decide to pull the plug on the season, however, the Clippers should get a big haul in return for Zubac. Multiple interested parties should drive up the price and net the Clippers significant draft capital, something they will desperately need after the current era of Clippers basketball comes to an end.

