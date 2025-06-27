Breaking: New York Knicks, LA Clippers Make Trade at 2025 NBA Draft
The New York Knicks went into the 2025 NBA Draft with only one pick, due to a forfeited late second-round selection, but the big-market franchise has decided to make a move.
The Knicks have reportedly agreed to a deal with the LA Clippers, as the two franchises have swapped picks. The Knicks have sent pick 50 to the Clippers in exchange for pick 51, while the rest of the trade details have not been disclosed yet.
With the 50th overall pick, the Clippers selected Kobe Sanders, an impressive guard out of Nevada. Sanders played four seasons at Cal Poly before transferring to Nevada for his final collegiate season, averaging 15.8 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.1 steals per game with 46.0/34.2/79.5 shooting splits with the Wolf Pack.
With the 51st pick from LA, the Knicks selected Mohamed Diawara, a 6-foot-9 wing from France. The Knicks selecting more of a project player is no surprise, as that seems to be their trend, but the defensive versatility that Diawara shows with his 7-foot-4 wingspan is impressive.
The Knicks and Clippers seem to have both found their guys from this deal, and LA likely did not have to give up an abundance of assets, likely cash considerations, to move up just one spot.
The Clippers have now added Kobe Sanders and Yanic Konan Niederhauser, who they selected 30th overall out of Penn State, in the 2025 NBA Draft, which gives them an impressive and underrated duo of rookies to develop in the coming years.