Clippers' Chris Paul Saga Should Be Resolved on Monday

While the Los Angeles Clippers continue to keep Chris Paul away from the team, the situation between the franchise and the 40-year-old point guard remains unresolved. The Clippers haven't waived their franchise legend, and Paul is not eligible to be traded because he signed a new deal in the offseason.

On Monday, however, that is about to change. Players who signed new contracts over the summer will be trade-eligible on December 15. One has to assume that the Clippers at least have the framework ready for a Chris Paul trade.

The Clippers can't waste any more time before solving the CP3 situation once and for all. With him not playing, the Clippers are wasting a roster spot. They already have an open roster spot since they can't sign anyone because of apron issues. Bradley Beal is out for the season, and Derrick Jones Jr. remains sidelined. That means that the Clippers only have 11 healthy players on guaranteed contracts right now.

That is why they have been relying on their two-way players. Jordan Miller and Kobe Sanders have been playing an outsized role, but the Clippers continue to be extremely short-handed in the backcourt without Chris Paul.

The Clippers can either trade Paul for a second-round pick or cash considerations and open up a roster spot. They could use that spot to sign Sanders to a guaranteed contract and bring in another player on a two-way contract. They could also sign a free agent to a minimum contract instead of Sanders.

There is also the option of getting back a player in the trade. If there is any team willing to give up a player of interest for the Clippers, that would be the ideal scenario, but that seems unlikely.

Paul could also be a part of a larger trade. The Clippers could attach other players in a deal, Bogdan Bogdanovic and John Collins being the most likely vets to be traded, to get back a more significant player.

One complicating factor here is that the Clippers can't really send Paul to a destination he doesn't want to go. The organization already took a PR hit with the way it treated its franchise legend. Therefore, they have to work with Paul to ensure that he is happy with the team he is getting traded to. This could potentially reduce his trade value, but the Clippers have no other choice.

The busy transaction season is starting for the Clippers on Monday. The type of deal they make for Paul will speak volumes about the direction the organization is headed.

