Chris Paul, LeBron James Make NBA History On Saturday
Chris Paul and LeBron James head into the 2025-26 NBA season as the two oldest players in the league. Both players have made immense accomplishments in their NBA careers, with Paul establishing himself as one of the greatest true point guards in league history and James having his argument as the best player to ever play the game.
However, reality is that the 2025-26 season could be the final season for each player, as both players have just one year remaining on their current contracts with uncertain futures. Luckily for NBA fans, they'll get to see plenty of these two face off against one another, with Paul now returning to the Clippers, where they'll face the Lakers at least four times next season.
With both players being legends of the game, there's no doubt that when the time comes, both will be enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame. However, a unique circumstance with the Class of 2025 has allowed both Paul and James to make NBA history over the weekend.
Due to the 2008 USA men's basketball team getting inducted into the Hall of Fame, also known as the "Redeem Team", Paul and James became the only active players in league history to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. Since Hall of Fame inductions only happen after retirement, Paul and James being members of that 2008 team allows them to make history.
Chris Paul's Olympic Career
Paul served as the team's starting point guard, joining the 2008 Olympic team coming off his first All-Star appearance and finishing a career-best second in MVP voting. Playing true to his role as a playmaker, Paul averaged just under five shot attempts per game, averaging 8.0 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 2.3 steals across eight games.
Paul would appear in the Olympics just once more in London 2012, posting similar averages as he would lead Team USA to another gold medal.
Paul's Last Chance At Title Contention
Now, heading into his 21st season in the NBA, the time is ticking for Paul to win an NBA title. He got close with the Phoenix Suns in 2021, but they blew a 2-0 lead to the Milwaukee Bucks in the Finals. However, this current Clippers roster he's joining might have the ideal pieces in place to contend.
Paul is expected to serve as a backup point guard for the Clippers behind James Harden, but his role could increase at the start of the season after Bogdan Bogdanovic's injury at EuroBasket. A team loaded with stars, all be that ones in the latter half of their careers, Paul could very well match up against James in the postseason with both players chasing a ring.