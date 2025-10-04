Chris Paul Shares Excitement to Play With Potential All-Star on Clippers
The Los Angeles Clippers, looking past the ongoing investigation, should be a fun team to watch this upcoming season. Returning nearly everyone from their 50-win roster last season, LA's only real loss was Norman Powell, whom they traded for John Collins to potentially be their starting power forward. Also adding Brook Lopez, Bradley Beal, and Chris Paul, they have the talent to compete for a title.
In Paul's case, making his return to the Clippers after being traded in 2017, he'll be looking to finally capture that NBA Finals trophy to put the cherry on top of a first-ballot Hall of Fame career. While he's set to come off the bench for the Clippers, he recently shared that he's looking forward to playing with one player in particular.
Chris Paul Gets Chance To Finally Play With Clippers Star
Sitting down with former Clippers star Lou Williams, Paul expressed his excitement to finally get to play with star center Ivica Zubac.
“I’ve always wanted to play with [Zubac] as a teammate. You know what I’m saying? So just getting the chance to see him up close, because with any team you put together, you’re never really sure how it’s going to come together," Paul said.
Throughout his career, Paul has been a player who has thrived when having a stellar big man next to him. Whether that was David West in New Orleans, DeAndre Jordan and Blake Griffin in LA, Clint Capela in Houston, or Victor Wembanyama with San Antonio last year, Paul has always been at his best playing alongside and elevating the play of big men.
Zubac isn't the household name someone like Blake Griffin or Victor Wembanyama is, but he's steadily making his case to be an All-NBA big man. Last season with the Clippers, Zubac averaged 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists while earning All-Defensive Second Team honors.
His averages jumped to 19.6 points and 12.6 rebounds after the All-Star break, proving that he's still improving as he's set to turn 29 in March 2026.
With Harden now taking on more of a facilitator role and Paul having been that throughout his career, Zubac should thrive when playing alongside the two eventual Hall of Fame guards, whether that's through pick-and-rolls or finding him in the dunker's spot.
There will be a lot of mouths to feed, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see Zubac break through and become an All-Star, as defenses have to account for all the other star power around him. If that's the case, Paul will surely play a role in accomplishing that for Zubac.