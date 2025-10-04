Ivica Zubac was a FORCE in the paint last season.



🏀 League leader in total rebounds

🏀 All-Defensive Second Team

🏀 Career-high 16.8 PPG and 12.6 RPG

🏀 62.8% from the floor



The Kia MIP runner-up is key to the @LAClippers success! pic.twitter.com/C52Bib2zSa