Clippers Executive Reveals Details on James Harden Recruiting Bradley Beal
The LA Clippers have become a major winner of the NBA offseason, keeping core players while also revamping their rotation. After a tough first-round exit, the Clippers had many questions heading into the offseason, but have answered such with key moves in free agency.
LA not only re-signed star point guard James Harden to a two-year, $81.5 million contract, but the team also brought in Brook Lopez and Bradley Beal during free agency. Lopez was signed early into the offseason, while Beal was recently acquired after negotiating a buyout with the Phoenix Suns.
Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank recently gave media availability to talk about the Beal signing. He detailed how Harden's recruiting pitch was able to land the 32-year-old in LA, forming a trio of Beal, Harden, and Kawhi Leonard.
"And, you know, we got permission through James’ agent, Mike Silverman, he was totally comfortable, so James spent over 30 minutes on the phone with Mark Bartelstein," Frank said. "There aren’t many players who, one, would be willing to do it, and two, who would spend the time talking to another agent to explain why the Clippers are the best place for Brad. And, you know, it goes beyond that."
The Clippers are now looking like legitimate title contenders after forming what could be a 10-man rotation. Beal is a former All-Star who averaged 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season. LA has become one of the best teams in a stacked Western Conference.
