NBA Star Ben Simmons Makes First Post in Over a Year
The Clippers had a significant offseason in 2025, acquiring the likes of Brook Lopez, John Collins, and Bradley Beal to address multiple areas of need and solidify themselves as a true contender in the Western Conference.
Even with the additions of prominent names such as Beal, Collins, and Lopez, Los Angeles had to re-sign their own free agents in Nicolas Batum and James Harden, who both had player options after the 2024-2025 season.
Getting a deal done with both Batum and Harden was a given considering the Clippers' run to the playoffs in the most recent season, but Ben Simmons was a player that the Clippers had doubts about retaining in the offseason.
The Brooklyn Nets bought out Simmons and became a coveted free agent after the trade deadline. With the Clippers needing secondary ballhandling and a versatile backup center option, Simmons was signed.
While, in theory, the signing was a seamless fit for what the Clippers needed at the time, Simmons only averaged 2.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game in only 16.4 minutes per game.
Although a reunion is unlikely given the changes to Los Angeles' roster, Simmons is anticipated to join a team that is contending for the playoffs. He also made his first Instagram post in over a year, displaying his fishing skills.
Via Ben Simmons: "ROFC 🎣"
Simmons has been known to love going out to sea and fishing, which is one of his favorite hobbies, even during the off-season.
The three-time All-Star did not play much in the playoffs, but when healthy, he can still be a solid addition to any team looking for perimeter defense and playmaking.
