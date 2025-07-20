All Clippers

James Harden Taking Contract Pay Cut Led to Clippers Signing Two Star Players

LA Clippers president Lawrence Frank revealed the organization was able to bring in two major players due to James Harden's pay cut.

Feb 26, 2025; Chicago, Illinois, USA; LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) looks towards former Chicago Bulls player Pat Beverley, who was on the sidelines, after scoring against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at the United Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images
The LA Clippers have made major splashes this offseason, revamping their roster into a legitimate championship contender. After suffering a first-round exit this past season, the Clippers went into the offseason with major questions. They've come out with real hope for a title next year.

The Clippers were able to sign two key players in free agency to bolster their rotation. First, they brought in Brook Lopez early in the offseason, but have recently followed that up with acquiring Bradley Beal, who just negotiated a buyout with the Phoenix Suns.

James Harden is undoubtedly a star for the Clippers on the court, but his off-court decision is what made this move possible. LA's president of basketball operations, Lawrence Frank, revealed that Harden took a pay cut, which led to the signings of Lopez and Beal.

"So, without James, we can't even get Brad [Bradley Beal ], because we wouldn't have use of the full MLE," Frank said. "So that allowed us to get Brook [ Lopez ] and Brad because of the way James [Harden] structured his contract. Two, the way he's structured his contract in year two gives us flexibility that if we want to have max space, we can choose to do so.

"He's been great in that sense, he's also been great in that he's very, very proactive. When word was out that Brad may get a buyout and we were allowed to talk to Brad, James was the first one, well let me call him. And willing to do anything. So, all James cares about is winning."

Harden declined his player option for the 2025-26 season and instead re-signed on a two-year, $81.5 million deal. Having averaged 22.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 8.7 assists last season, the Clippers' trio of Harden, Beal, and Kawhi Leonard could be dangerous.

