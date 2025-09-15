Clippers Free Agent Ben Simmons Breaks Silence on Retirement Rumors
During the 2024-25 NBA season, the LA Clippers took a chance on former first-overall pick Ben Simmons after he agreed to a contract buyout with the Brooklyn Nets. Of course, signing the three-time All-Star was a low-risk, high-reward move for the Clippers, but they certainly would have liked for there to be more of a prize.
When he was healthy, Simmons was actually surprisingly productive for the Clippers, being a high-level defender and a trusty playmaker, despite being put into a new system and unfamiliar role. The 6-foot-10 point forward was the type of versatile defender the Clippers wanted, but his tenure in LA was not as strong as they would have liked.
Simmons' availability after signing with the Clippers was rocky, and he scored a combined six points through his last ten games, including five playoff appearances. Still, despite a lackluster offensive showing in LA, Simmons was expected to have no trouble finding a new home in unrestricted free agency.
Ben Simmons' free agency woes
Simmons immediately garnered some interest on the open market, getting some reported attention from teams like the New York Knicks, Sacramento Kings, Boston Celtics, and more. However, as free agency went on, Simmons remained unsigned, and many people on the outside were wondering what was going on.
A recent report revealed that Simmons' agent, Bernie Lee, walked out on him after the 29-year-old veteran turned down an offer from the Knicks.
Since then, the Knicks have filled up their remaining roster spots, leaving Simmons out to dry. New York Post's Stefan Bondy also reported that Simmons was considering whether he wants to continue to play basketball, and a potential retirement seems to be on the table.
This has all sparked a plethora of retirement rumors, and for a player who has dealt with intensive injuries throughout his entire NBA career, calling it quits at just 29 years old would not be too shocking.
Simmons shuts down rumors
Many fans have begun questioning if Simmons has already retired and is simply waiting to announce it until he feels ready, but the recent Clipper shut that idea down. Simmons recently posted a collection of offseason pictures on Instagram, as he seems to be enjoying his life outside of basketball, while spending time at home in Australia.
Via Ben Simmons: "The land down under #australia"
A fan commented on Simmons' post, asking, "Is bro retired?"
Simmons responded to the comment, simply saying, "no."
Retirement rumors have been going wild over the past couple of weeks, especially after Simmons' agent left him, but there are still a few options out there for him. Even if Simmons did not field another NBA offer, the Australian guard could look toward the international route to continue his playing career.
Of course, it would be interesting to see the former first-overall pick turn down a Knicks offer to then sign overseas, but in his defense, a significant change of scenery could be good for his physical and mental health.