Clippers Give Surprising Player a Starting Lineup Chance vs Kings
The Los Angeles Clippers have their third preseason game of their schedule on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings. Closing out their final two games on the road in Northern California, the Clippers look to dial in their lineups and chemistry before an opening night contest against the Utah Jazz.
The Clippers aren't fully healthy, with both Bradley Beal and Bogdan Bogdanovic sidelined for Wednesday's contest. Ty Lue revealed ahead of the game that James Harden, Derrick Jones Jr., Kawhi Leonard, and Ivica Zubac will start, but not the fifth starter. However, the fifth starter ended up coming as a surprise to many.
Clippers Make Unexpected Starting Lineup Decision
As the fifth starter, the Clippers inserted two-way wing Jordan Miller, who was demoted from a standard to a two-way contract earlier this year. A 2023 NBA draftee from the University of Miami, Miller has been with the organization since and now gets a chance to showcase what he can do.
While Miller was just a second-round pick (48th overall), he came into the league with an NBA-ready skillset and the ability to contribute immediately. He's shown that in the Summer League, being a standout every year and almost walking away with the MVP honors in 2024.
Even though Miller lost his standard contract for this year, it in no way should mean he doesn't have a future with this organization. Earning playing time as a younger player under Ty Lue isn't easy, and Miller is continuing to grow into the player he can be. While his shooting and defensive consistency need to come around, opportunities like these will give him the chance to prove himself.
Miller might've gotten the start, but other young players on the Clippers will be looking for their opportunity to prove themself to the coaching staff. That goes for guys like Kobe Brown, Cam Christie, and Kobe Sanders, all players who could be asked to step up at some point if injuries come around or could just be pieces this team invests in going forward.
Regardless, the Clippers already got off to a fast start against the Kings, taking the 26-18 lead entering the second quarter. On a day where the Kings added Russell Westbrook and extended Keagan Murray, they'll look to spoil their celebration and build momentum heading into a contest against the Golden State Warriors on Friday, with tip-off at 10:00 p.m. EST.