Clippers Hope Norman Powell Returns This Week

Norman Powell is officially starting to practice with the Clippers without limitations, which is one of the best signs the team could possibly have about his return.

Clippers head coach Ty Lue mentioned at practice today that he "hopes" Norman Powell returns this week. This week will be the final three games of the season for the Clippers, they will all be home games against the: Phoenix Suns, Sacramento Kings, and Oklahoma City Thunder. The team has already officially clinched the 8th seed, but the rest of the season will be about getting repetition in with the guys that have been missing.

Powell practiced today with the Clippers but didn't participate on 5-on-5 just yet.

"We're not going to play 5-on-5 today," Ty Lue said. "But, he's going to do everything we're doing today, though."

Both Clipper fans, and the Clipper players themselves are very excited about Powell's return.

"It’s exciting to see what [Norman Powell] is gonna be able to do once he comes back & once we get our full team back," Robert Covington said. "It’s gonna be scary. It’s gonna be very scary cuz you got so much firepower throughout the entire team at any given moment."

The Clippers are easily the most unpredictable team in the NBA playoffs. They could flame out very early, or they could very well have a deep run. What's most interesting is that there will be very little to scout against them, because their own players have barely gotten in any reps with each other. There are three games left in the NBA season and Paul George has never played a basketball game with Norman Powell. Hopefully, that changes soon.

