Clippers Must Make Kawhi Leonard Decision Amid Ongoing Investigation Pressure
The Los Angeles Clippers might be entering the 2025-26 season as top contenders for the NBA title, especially with their loaded roster featuring several former and current All-Star caliber players. However, they'll have to block out the noise if they want to reach the top, as the NBA continues its investigation into allegations brought forth around their star player, Kawhi Leonard.
Brought forth by investigative journalist Pablo Torre, the Clippers are being accused of circumventing the salary cap through former team sponsor, Aspiration, by paying Leonard a total of $48 million on an endorsement deal where Leonard allegedly contributed nothing. In an investigation that may extend past the All-Star break, the Clippers are going to have to try to ignore the distractions.
The Harsh Truth With Leonard
Leonard is set to enter the 2025-26 season at 34 years old in his 14th season in the NBA, as the two-time NBA Finals MVP has appeared in more than 60 games just once in his six years with the Clippers (including missing an entire season). Therefore, that, alongside the allegations, raises a question: Do the Clippers continue to build around Leonard?
Well, the Clippers pushed in all the chips to acquire Leonard in 2019, as in addition to handing him a three-year, $103.14 million deal, they traded away numerous first-round draft picks and future NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Paul George to grant Leonard's desire for a co-star.
The Clippers truly couldn't have predicted that Gilgeous-Alexander would become the player he is today, but it'll be a deal that haunts them as the Thunder star continues to dominate the NBA.
According to ESPN writer Baxter Holmes, though, a former Clippers staffer told him, "They're done building around [Kawhi]." Outside of just the availability on the court, the current investigation and the negative press it puts on the franchise may be enough for the Clippers to end his tenure once Leonard's deal expires in the 2027 offseason.
While championship teams need a player like Leonard, who has shown he can be a Top 10 player at his peak, the reality is that version of Leonard might just be a thing of the past. And with an already old team to begin with, the Clippers might be better off looking for their next star in the 2027 offseason and building a new core.
However, the Clippers' reported plans of parting ways with Leonard could come earlier than they want if they are proven guilty, as voiding Leonard's contract is a potential punishment in this investigation. While the Clippers would likely prefer to part ways with Leonard in 2026 at the earliest, there's always the possibility of a contract void.