Clippers President Makes Statement on Signing Very Controversial Player
On October 17, 2023, Kevin Porter Jr. was acquired by the Oklahoma City Thunder and then immediately waived by them. He had essentially been blacklisted by the NBA for accusations of severe domestic violence against his girlfriend and WNBA player Kysre Gondrezick.
Around one year later, the LA Clippers officially signed him to a two-year, $4.7 million contract. It was a move that was easily the most controversial of the offseason, and NBA fans around the world were waiting for a statement by the Clippers about the move - that silence has finally been broken.
During a meeting with media in Las Vegas, Clippers President of Basketball Operations Lawrence Frank opened up about the controversial signing. According to Frank, the Clippers hired an expert to investigate Kevin Porter Jr.'s charges before signing him. They also said that Porter Jr. was on a personal development plan. In fact, Frank stated that other teams who offered him contracts did the same evaluation process.
“The thing is with it is, again, I go back to the beginning: In no way are we downplaying or diminishing or condoning domestic violence,” Frank said.
While the Clippers may state that they have Kevin Porter Jr. on a personal development plan, many NBA fans aren't going to be happy with that answer. To those fans, Frank wants them to know that he's taking the allegations very seriously.
“And we take these allegations very, very seriously. With that being said, we’re going to lean on people who are experts in the field to be able to advise us — whether it’s Kevin or anyone else — is worthy of a second opportunity and why," Frank said. "And we’ll just kind of look at every case and every individual on a case-by-case circumstance. But we’re very aware and respectful to the sensitivities that come with, you know, these allegations."
Regardless of whatever happens with Kevin Porter Jr., it's going to be hard for the Clippers to turn around fan opinion on him and the move. Throughout the season, the Clippers will have to decide whether the risk was worth the reward.
“Well, I think we didn't have conversations with specific women, but every decision that we make is we want to create a safe and comfortable work environment and based on the experts we consulted with, they gave us very encouraging, in regards to a safe and comfortable work environment, that will not be a factor," Frank said.