Clippers Reportedly Not Interested in Top Free Agent

The LA Clippers turned down one of the best free agent point guards.

Farbod Esnaashari

Jan 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) chase a loose ball in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Jan 31, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; LA Clippers guard Russell Westbrook (0) and Washington Wizards guard Tyus Jones (5) chase a loose ball in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports / Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Recently, there were reports by Michael Scotto of Hoopshype that the LA Clippers were interested in backup point guard Tyus Jones. Now that the team has acquired Kris Dunn, it looks like those rumors were never actually happening, according to Law Murary of The Athletic.

The following excerpt is what was initially reported in Michael Scotto's report.

"Tyus Jones, HoopsHype’s top free agent on the board, is continuing to receive interest as a sign-and-trade candidate from several teams, including the Los Angeles Clippers, league sources told HoopsHype," Scotto said. "The Clippers can dangle some combination of the expiring contracts of PJ Tucker and Russell Westbrook and could offer draft pick compensation or Bones Hyland to the Washington Wizards for helping to facilitate a potential sign-and-trade trade."

However, according to Law Murray of The Athletic, the LA Clippers were never in on acquiring Tyus Jones for the team.

At this point, it seems pretty solidified that Kris Dunn is the backup point guard for the Los Angeles Clippers. It's clear that they wanted to replace Russell Westbrook with Dunn, and they like the defensive presence that Dunn brings. What that means for Bones Hyland remains to be seen, but one would have to imagine that Bones does not want to play third-string for another season in a row, especially when he's only 23 years old.

