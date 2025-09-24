Clippers Star Is NBA's Biggest Riser in Latest ESPN Player Rankings
The Clippers' 2024-2025 success story would not have come to fruition without their star center Ivica Zubac's elevation of play.
While James Harden's All-Star selection and the return of high-level play by Kawhi Leonard were the highlights, Zubac was probably the most crucial player of their run to the playoffs.
A Rise in Player Rankings
Zubac's ascension into one of the best centers in the NBA can be linked back to some key factors, including being the anchor of a top-five defensive-rated team in the league last season.
He established himself as one of the premier interior defenders in all of basketball and earned a sixth-place finish in the Defensive Player of the Year voting.
Combined with a selection to the All-Defensive Second Team, his offense showed true growth as well, and ESPN took notice in their preseason player rankings for the 2025-2026 season.
"Underrated no more, Zubac had a breakout year in his ninth season. And still just 28 years old, he could be settling in for a spectacular prime. In a conference where there are so many talented big men, Zubac has matured into an elite defensive center," ESPN's Brian Windhorst wrote.
He continued, “He's one of the best offensive rebounders in the league too, and hunts only high-percentage shots, hitting more than 60% in six straight seasons. He has proved he can handle a bigger role, and the Clippers are going to give it to him.”
Zubac's Leap and Expectations
The 2024-2025 season showed that Ivica Zubac can be a priority within an offense and defense in the NBA.
He shattered previous career highs, averaging an impressive 16.8 points, 12.6 rebounds, and 2.7 assists per game, establishing himself as a consistent double-double threat on a playoff contender.
On the offensive end, he developed a truly reliable hook shot with both hands and proved to be able to pass out of double teams and on the short roll in screen situations.
On the defensive end, his ability to be active with his hands, consistently alter shots, and be a menace on the boards helped propel the Clippers to a top-ranked defense over the course of the season.
Heading into the 2025-2026 season, he now has one of the best surrounding rosters in his career, including the likes of John Collins and Brook Lopez to help on the boards and supplementary ball-handlers that can feed him in the post.
The 2024-2025 season was not a fluke. Zubac is still only 28 years old and has room to develop a mid-range shot and be even better on the defensive end as his career moves along.
For now, though, he will be one of the most important players on the Clippers yet again, as they look to win their first NBA title.
Related Articles
Giannis Antetokounmpo Lists Kawhi Leonard in Personal Category of NBA Players
Clippers Star Ivica Zubac Opens Up About Team's Offseason Additions
Are the Clippers Being Overlooked Due to the Kawhi Leonard Allegations?